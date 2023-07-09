CABEI invested $115.2 million in sports venues

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the remodeling of sports venues in El Salvador, in which the institution has supported with investments. The new Salvadoran sports infrastructure is considered to be of Olympic quality.

«As CABEI we are glad to have been part of it, when we were called we were there without hesitation. Congratulations El Salvador, you have taken the gold medal,” said Rodríguez.

CABEI approved a financing of $115.2 million dollars for the Republic of El Salvador, with the objective of optimizing and modernizing sports facilities throughout the country. These resources will be used to remodel, build, rehabilitate, and equip sports venues, which will allow both local and international events to be held.

These are the sports venues that have been intervened with PRODEPORTE for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games, @SSalvador2023 . ✅ Softball Stadium Ing. Pablo Arnoldo Guzmán

✅ Saturnino Bengoa Ball Park. pic.twitter.com/KFDnnmK2P2 — Luis Rodriguez (@LRodriguez_SV) July 7, 2023

