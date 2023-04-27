Home » CABEI prepares an unprecedented fund to strengthen the fight against cancer in El Salvador
News

by admin
Apr 26, 2023, 19:25 pm

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, highlighted the institution’s commitment to contribute to improving the conditions of the health system in the country in the fight against cancer.

«Prevention, medical specialization, infrastructure, equipment and treatments. At the request of President Nayib Bukele and Minister Alejandro Zelaya, we are preparing an unprecedented fund for El Salvador and the region,” Rodríguez explained.

To launch the initiative, CABEI works jointly with different government entities, local and international private companies, and specialists in the field, to establish a project according to the needs of the medical centers that care for the disease and the patients who treat it. suffer.



