CABEI ratifies its support for social infrastructure in El Salvador

CABEI ratifies its support for social infrastructure in El Salvador

Jun 25, 2023, 08:57 am

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Luis Rodriguez reaffirmed his commitment and confidence in the social infrastructure projects of El Salvador.

“As CABEI we ratify the support and confidence in social infrastructure projects,” Rodríguez expressed on his social networks.

The financial institution has proven to be a strategic ally by investing $115 million in the transformation of sports spaces for the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023.

