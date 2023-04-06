The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, highlighted that the institution supports actions to mitigate climate change through the Development Policy Operations Program (OPD).

“With the Development Policy Operations Program (OPD) financed in part by CABEI, it also seeks to support the low-emission energy transition and encourage actions that help mitigate climate change,” Rodríguez explained.

He added: “The protection of vulnerable groups, connectivity and the improvement of social conditions is a priority for us and we accompany the Government on its path to transform El Salvador.”