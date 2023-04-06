Home News CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in El Salvador
News

CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in El Salvador

by admin
CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in El Salvador
Home The last CABEI supports actions to mitigate climate change in El Salvador
The latestNationals

Apr 05, 2023, 19:14 pm

The director of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) for El Salvador, Luis Rodríguez, highlighted that the institution supports actions to mitigate climate change through the Development Policy Operations Program (OPD).

“With the Development Policy Operations Program (OPD) financed in part by CABEI, it also seeks to support the low-emission energy transition and encourage actions that help mitigate climate change,” Rodríguez explained.

He added: “The protection of vulnerable groups, connectivity and the improvement of social conditions is a priority for us and we accompany the Government on its path to transform El Salvador.”



Next PostSonsonate prepares the largest carpet in El Salvador

See also  When the "schedule effect" is involved in the game circle, how do players catch the Qixi Festival to grab gold?_Event_Festival_Skin

You may also like

Weather at Easter 2023: changeable forecast for northern...

Ituri: suspension of road traffic between Bunia and...

They condemn the Nation for the death of...

Ukraine news: “Poland and Ukraine guarantors of freedom”...

Lääne Elu paper sheet on Thursday, April 6

In Cesar, 1,700 uniformed officers protect travelers

Bundeswehr personnel shortage: It dawns on us that...

They deliver a new set of uniforms to...

Police woman pilot guards the processional nights of...

Macron von der Leyen’s joint visit to China:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy