Anyone looking for cheap cable internet should be careful: Until March 29, 2023, Verivox PŸUR offers cable internet with 10 free months and an immediate bonus.

Cable Internet with 10 free months

Cable Internet is popular because it allows you to access the Internet via a regular cable connection. This is often already present in apartments. The advantage: according to a VATM estimate, gigabit speed is technically available for 25.8 million households in the cable network.

Until March 29, 2023, cable internet is even more attractive because a promotion has been extended until this date. If you opt for a tariff from the provider PŸUR, you can look forward to 10 free months and thus save a lot of money. Thanks to this promotion extension, even more customers can secure this price advantage.

For example, you can choose between tariffs PŸUR PURE Speed 200 as well as PŸUR PURE Speed ​​200 incl. telephone flat rate. Thanks to the 10 free months, you save 155 euros in the first 10 months. From the 11th month onwards, a basic fee of 33 euros/month applies to both tariffs. With the up to 200 Mbit/s fast PŸUR tariff with telephone flat rate are from the 1st month on over the entire contract period 5 euros/month for the Germany landline flat rate charged.

Secure an immediate bonus of 90 euros at Verivox

Anyone who secures the PŸUR offer from Verivox will receive an immediate bonus of 90 euros in addition to both tariffs. This means that the PŸUR tariffs at Verivox are a very special opportunity to save money and get maximum performance. You will receive the 90 euros conveniently by transfer to your specified bank account.

Hardware inklusive

A WLAN cable box is already included in both tariffs. The device combines a cable modem and WLAN router with a USB 2.0 port and 4x Gigabit Ethernet (10/100/1000 Base-T) for connecting computers and game consoles. The device supports IPv4 and IPv6 and enables new WLAN devices to be set up with WPS at the push of a button. There are no shipping costs for you.

You also get four Tapo P110 WLAN sockets as a further bonus from Verivox. With these intelligent WiFi sockets, you can analyze the power consumption of the connected device – both in real time and historically. There is also a free smartphone app for iOS and Android that you can use to manage the sockets. You can also easily control the smart helpers via voice control: the Tapo P110 listen to common language assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant.

It’s worth being quick, because the campaign is limited until March 29, 2023.

Compare PŸUR tariffs