Social sustainability is as valid on the high lands as environmental sustainability. And the plant engineers confirm their commitment to counteract the depopulation of the valleys by keeping ski lifts, cable cars, cable cars and chairlifts open. In full respect of the environment. And, if necessary, by sacrificing part of the profits as happened this summer and even more will happen next winter, considering the energy costs that have quadrupled.

It is one of the fundamental passages of the manifesto approved and disseminated at the Riccione assembly of the Anf. “The plant engineers, with their 1.2 billion euros in turnover, represent the engine of the entire mountain chain that includes hotels, restaurants, refuges and ski instructors, producing an induced on the entire sector equal to about 8 billion euro », affirms the regional president Marco Grigoletto, who works in Arabba. “It is therefore essential that sustainability is also understood as economic and social as well as environmental”.

On the Veneto mountains, Anf employs more than a thousand people with about ninety plants, guaranteeing a turnover of around 80 million. “But our social responsibility has other consequences”, underlines Grigoletto. «Where a plant disappears, there is no longer the possibility of creating work and income and that territory dies. In the Covid period we have seen that with the plants stopped, the entire supply chain has stopped. The public service we provide is not just transport but protection of the territory and maintenance of communities ».

The work factor is often overlooked, yet Anef is one of the largest companies in the area. The plant engineers have just renewed the employment contract for the three-year period 2022/2025, demonstrating closeness and attention to the workers: “It was a difficult and courageous decision to start negotiations after the period of Covid and the closure”, explained Danilo Chatrian , deputy vice president. «We acted with a sense of responsibility and respect towards our workers and we found the same responsibility in the trade unions. Having found an agreement quickly and without conflict means guaranteeing certainty for companies and respect for workers. That same respect and sense of responsibility that we ask today from politics towards us and towards workers with an important intervention on the cost of labor and on the tax wedge ».

Here’s the point, cableway companies do not feel respected. They no longer accept being presented as the abusers of the territory. «We value our territory which in recent years, due to depopulation, has become very impoverished from a human point of view. We are the last bastion. For those who live in the mountains, environment and territory are everything: home, product, life. This is why their respect is sacred to us. We are not a little scared of a certain facade environmentalism “, protested in Riccione,” used in an instrumental and demagogic way by those who do not live in mountain areas. Because the only possible virtuous circle is this: the socio-economic development of the territories as a key to keeping them inhabited and the non-abandonment of the territories as a key to respect and social and environmental enhancement ».

Finally, the appeal to politics: «Addressing price increases, for companies that are energy-intensive and that concentrate their consumption for 5 months a year, is an effort that risks going beyond our capabilities and possibilities. And the risk is that smaller companies won’t make it. We strongly ask that the government formally recognize cableway companies as energy-intensive and help them to deal with this difficult situation».

The manifesto also deals with the themes of security, tourism, and places the theme of investments. “We need investments and resources to keep our districts in step with the times and competitive”, explains Massimo Fossati, vice president of Anef. “We continue to invest in the mountains and do not ask for assistance but bureaucratic simplification and support in order to continue to invest our resources effectively and thus continue to develop and protect the mountains”.