Cadence Design EPS Beat Expectations by $0.03, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com

Investing.com – Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.29, $0.03 above analyst estimates of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter was $1.02B versus consensus estimates of $1.01B.

Cadence Design expects Q2 2023 earnings per share of $1.15-$1.19 versus the consensus $1.26.

Cadence Design sees revenues of $960.00M-$980.00M in Q2 2023 against the consensus of $1.00B.

Cadence Design sees full-year 2023 earnings per share of $4.96-$5.04 versus consensus $5.59.

Cadence Design sees FY2023 revenues of $4.03B-$4.07B against the consensus of $4.46B.

Shares of Cadence Design closed at $212.98, up 16.71% over the past 3 months and up 40.95% over the past 12 months.

Cadence Design has received 10 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Cadence Design’s earnings here.

