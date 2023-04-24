Home » Cadence Design EPS Beat Expectations by $0.03, Revenue Beats Forecasts By Investing.com
Cadence Design EPS Beat Expectations by $0.03, Revenue Beats Forecasts

© Reuters. Cadence Design’s EPS beat expectations by $0.03, revenue beats forecasts

Investing.com – Cadence Design (NASDAQ: CDNS) reported first-quarter earnings per share of $1.29, $0.03 above analyst estimates of $1.26. Revenue for the quarter was $1.02B versus consensus estimates of $1.01B.

Guidance

Cadence Design expects Q2 2023 earnings per share of $1.15-$1.19 versus the consensus $1.26.

Cadence Design sees revenues of $960.00M-$980.00M in Q2 2023 against the consensus of $1.00B.

Cadence Design sees full-year 2023 earnings per share of $4.96-$5.04 versus consensus $5.59.

Cadence Design sees FY2023 revenues of $4.03B-$4.07B against the consensus of $4.46B.

Shares of Cadence Design closed at $212.98, up 16.71% over the past 3 months and up 40.95% over the past 12 months.

Cadence Design has received 10 positive earnings per share reviews and 0 negative EPS reviews in the past 90 days. See previous price reactions to Cadence Design’s earnings here.

According to InvestingPro, Cadence Design’s financial health score is “very good performance.”

Check out Cadence Design’s recent earnings performance and Cadence Design’s financials here.

Follow which companies are expecting quarterly data on Investing.com’s economic earnings calendar.

