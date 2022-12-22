Another large Cadore company has decided to allocate a portion of the profit in the balance sheet to the welfare of its employees. Solidarity initiative, the one strongly desired by the owners of Cadore Asfalti of Perarolo, Roberto Olivotto and his son Nicola, who have decided to allocate a significant amount, around two hundred thousand euros, to a series of benefits that employees and collaborators will find under the tree of Christmas.

«Things are going well for the company, for this reason we have decided to share the satisfaction with our approximately eighty employees», said Roberto and Nicola Olivotto, «we will allocate a part of the profit to them and their families in budget in the form of shopping vouchers and other economic bonuses that will be used to cover medical expenses and expenses already incurred, for example for the payment of bills. As for the shopping vouchers, they will be expendable in the next few days. They will find them these days, combined with the paycheck. As for the economic bonuses to cover the expenses incurred, they will come into force with the start of the new year through an online exchange system that we are preparing right now”.

Innovative system, centered on a platform within which the employee can deliver documents certifying the expenditure incurred, receipts or bills. The documents will then be delivered to the company which will refund the expenses incurred, straight in the pay slip.

« This contribution of ours», underlines Roberto Olivotto, «must be read as a reward for the commitment made by our employees who have made the company make a great leap in quality».

Cadore Asfalti celebrated 35 years of activity this year (it was founded in 1987) and has been stationed on a national level for some years. This year it has a turnover of around 20 million.

“We have construction sites open in Sicily, Lazio, Marche and Abruzzo where we recently completed an impressive project involving seven tunnels along the A14 Adriatica motorway”, proudly recounted Roberto Olivotto, born in Ospitale but residing in Domegge, « our trump cards were the desire to work fueled by my family and the trust that I was lucky enough to find in so many people around me. Last but not least, the admirable commitment of the employees from whom, very often, I have learned wonderful behavioral styles».

Therefore, the Christmas thought dedicated by the Olivotto family, who now resides in Belluno, to the approximately eighty employees who animate the company located in the industrial area of ​​Perarolo every day is no coincidence. Gianluca De Rosa