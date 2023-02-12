Any similarity with the Roman Empire, in the current circumstances that Colombia is experiencing, is undeniable except that, at that time, all kinds of outrages were committed, even against relatives, in order to achieve power, while in our country only one wants to be emperor, at the cost of our own security and institutional stability, acknowledging that necessary reforms are required but not to the letter, which unfortunately we are observing and experiencing.

A leading historian—Harry Sidebottom—in his research on the Romans, divided that story into three parts:

“Iron and Power”, “Blood and Honor” and, “Fire and Victory”. In six months of government, the first two have already been fulfilled, but there is still a significant amount of time left to apply the third.

Saying these things bothers some but worries others.

The truth is that in our country, recently, they achieved the throne through violence—front line—and using a discourse against those who had power throughout history, who were wrong, of course, they were wrong about many things until the people “sucked” but, it cannot be ignored that the country made many advances that placed Colombia as one of the most influential countries of our continent and that now they want to ignore, reforming them in a crude and ideological way, regardless of the well-being of our compatriots.

And in the last part of the three mentioned above, well, we are already beginning to realize how our Armed Forces are being cut down. many constitutional faculties and benefit rights too, to weaken them and allow others, very risky, to begin to shield “security” for the current government of our nation.

It is already noticeable, very clearly, the handcuffs that Mr. Velásquez, defense minister, a disastrous character since he managed to embed himself some time ago as an auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court, has applied to those who are now under his charge.

Hopefully Colombia does not allow the Forums of Sao Paulo and Puebla to be the ones that direct our country. It would be more than disastrous. Let’s look around our Continent.

