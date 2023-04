Radio Okapi.Ph/ Vanessa Nkongolo ” />

The Sports Association VClub of Kinshasa fell, this Saturday April 1, in front of Petro Athletico de Luanda, on the narrow score of zero goal to one.

Played at the November 11 stadium in Luanda (Angola), this match counted for the last day of the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The only achievement of this explanation was the work of player Jeredi Texeira in the 15th minute of play.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook