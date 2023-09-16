Home » CAF/Confederation Cup: FC Lupopo loses to South African Sekhukhune (1-3)
CAF/Confederation Cup: FC Lupopo loses to South African Sekhukhune (1-3)

The Saint Eloi Lupopo Football Club lost to the South African team of Sukhukhune United (1-3), this Saturday, September 16, at the New Peter Mokaba stadium in South Africa.

In the 12th minute, Chibuike Ohizu opened the scoring for the South African team. The reaction of the Congolese Cheminots came 3 minutes later, when Jonathan Mokonzi equalized in the 15th minute (1-1).

The defense of the yellow and blue was cornered, but Omossola, the goalkeeper, reassured with important saves until giving in on a magnificent free kick from Jammie Webber in the 40th minute.

With the South Africans wanting to build a gap from the first leg to take cover, Trésor Tshibwabwa, a former Lupopo player, scored Sukhukhune United’s third goal in the 54th minute.

So, 3-1 is the final score of this match.

FC Saint Éloi Lupopo will attempt the feat in Kinshasa during the return match scheduled for October 1 at the Martyrs stadium, to hope to continue the African campaign.

