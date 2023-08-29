CAF Cup: ASCK eliminated, Ouro-Akpo Aziz the coach harbors regrets

The ASCK was eliminated this Saturday in the first round of the CAF Cup. This follows the defeat of a goal against two conceded against AFAD in Yamoussoukro after the zero goal draw recorded at home.

It is with great regret that Ouro-Akpo Aziz, the coach of ASCK, appeared in front of the press after the defeat of one goal against two of the drivers against AFAD on Saturday August 26 during the match return of the first round of the CAF Cup: ” Too many regrets. We harvested all the chances we had. We almost played the second game in the opposing camp. Not being able to score at least one goal that could qualify us is unfortunate. What is also regrettable is the two goals conceded. We conceded goals that we shouldn’t concede. It is not at this stage that you have to make these mistakes to concede goals. Otherwise the opponent was blocked without exit, it is at this moment, ourselves, we gave them opportunities for opportunities to punish us“, did he declare.

