Home News CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points forfeit to Future FC of Egypt
News

CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points forfeit to Future FC of Egypt

by admin
CAF Cup: ASKO of Togo loses 3 points forfeit to Future FC of Egypt

Finally the first qualification of ASKO de Kara for the group stages of the CAF Cup was a real fiasco. This weekend, CAF is releasing a decision that will further undermine the Togolese club.

With only 1 small point in 5 games, ASKO is currently crossing the desert in the CAF Cup. During the first leg between Future FC of Egypt and ASKO, the Kozah club had aligned Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi. The latter during his last visit to FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania, had been suspended for 3 matches in CAF competitions. He served 2 and only had one left. He therefore signed with ASKO and started the match against Future FC. According to reports, the three-time Togo champion loses his match by forfeit to Future FC of Egypt in addition to a $10,000 fine for using an unqualified player.

ASKO is not done with the problems. The second Togolese club to win a place in the group stages of a continental cup after As Togoport, does not do better. ASKO now finds himself with zero points and dead last in his group. The dice are re-rolled and Future FC is back ahead of ASFAR in the standings before the last day.

See also  Justice, the CDM's ok to trust the Cartabia reform. Draghi: "Maximum willingness to listen to everyone"

You may also like

INVIAS will invest more than one billion to...

Vienna is a role model – switching to...

63 illegal cattle caught in Kırklareli – Current...

The harsh criticism of Claudia López and Roy...

After the porn allegation about the David statue:...

Turkish Aeronautical Association University recruits faculty members

Novalito Park, Orange Development Area in Valledupar

Promote the normalization of student safety education

Mayor election in Frankfurt: New SPD mayor

With a complaint they seek to dismantle antennas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy