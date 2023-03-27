Finally the first qualification of ASKO de Kara for the group stages of the CAF Cup was a real fiasco. This weekend, CAF is releasing a decision that will further undermine the Togolese club.

With only 1 small point in 5 games, ASKO is currently crossing the desert in the CAF Cup. During the first leg between Future FC of Egypt and ASKO, the Kozah club had aligned Amatchoutchoui Kangnivi. The latter during his last visit to FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania, had been suspended for 3 matches in CAF competitions. He served 2 and only had one left. He therefore signed with ASKO and started the match against Future FC. According to reports, the three-time Togo champion loses his match by forfeit to Future FC of Egypt in addition to a $10,000 fine for using an unqualified player.

ASKO is not done with the problems. The second Togolese club to win a place in the group stages of a continental cup after As Togoport, does not do better. ASKO now finds himself with zero points and dead last in his group. The dice are re-rolled and Future FC is back ahead of ASFAR in the standings before the last day.