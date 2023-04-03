The last day of the group matches of the CAF Cup was played this weekend. This Sunday, the Togolese representative Asko offered his hospitality to Asfar. On arrival the two teams separated with a score of one goal everywhere.

Last in the group with 0 points on the clock from the kick-off, Asko showed a desire to leave the competition with his head held high. In the 17th, Womé Dové sends a masterful pass to Harrissou Ouro-Bodi but the latter will be caught by the Moroccan defense. 7 minutes later Asko will find the way to the nets. Womé Dové sends the Package a free kick and Yéré Justin emerges to give the advantage to his formation. In the 30th, the yellows and blacks were very close to doubling the bet but Ayoub Lakred, the vigilant Moroccan goalkeeper fended off Moussa Marone’s heavy strike. From then on, Asfar started by putting pressure on the triple champion of Togo but Sama Mahadiou twice saved his side from conceding the equalizer, notably in the 36th and 39th minutes. Finally in the 40th minute, Edilson Alberto Monteiro Sanches Borges puts the two teams equal. And it is on this score of a goal everywhere that the half-time intervenes.

Back from the break, it’s Asko de Kara who has the ball but not as dangerous. ASFAR for its part is embarking on a management exercise knowing very well that this draw qualified it for the rest of the competition. In the 83rd after a good movement, Ouro-Bodi Harissou lights a fuse but the Moroccan goalkeeper grabs the leather. The match ended with a one-goal draw. The Asko thus ends the competition with 16 goals conceded, 3 scored for a small point on the clock.