Photo CAF” />

The Sports Union of the Medina of Algiers (USM) won, on Saturday June 3 in Algiers, the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup of the CAF, despite their defeat against the Young Africans (Yanga) of Tanzania by 0-1 in the match feedback.

At the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962, the Algerian club clinched the trophy thanks to the away goals rule, after winning 2-1 in Tanzania in the first leg.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook