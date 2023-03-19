Home News CAF / J5 Cup: ASKO of Togo bows again
News

CAF / J5 Cup: ASKO of Togo bows again

by admin
CAF / J5 Cup: ASKO of Togo bows again

The 5th day of the CAF Cup was played this Sunday. ASKO from Togo was beaten again by Future FC on Egyptian soil.

After a draw in the first leg, ASKO did not exist against Future FC of Egypt. For this 5th day, the Kondona lost 0 goals against 3. Ali Elfi opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Mohamed Lasheen makes the break in the 72nd before Ahmed Atef exterminates the Kondona. The Togolese club being already eliminated, could not show another face much better than that of the last 4 meetings in this competition. Manhandled and tossed about, Jean Paul Abalo Dosseh’s proteges only hit 3 times on goal in 90 minutes, against 21 times for Future FC. The miracle did not take place. Learning was very complicated for the Kondona.

For the 6th and last day of the CAF Cup, ASKO receives ASFAR Rabat from Morocco at the Kégué stadium.

See also  Beijing CDC issued the latest reminder on the National Day holiday to encourage citizens to spend the holidays in place and reduce the number of going out of Beijing - qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

In Waqarabad district, heavy hailstorm, wind and rain...

The bay of Santa Marta would be contaminated...

“I’m not here to finish second”

British minister ‘jokes’ about designer of Rwandan refugee...

A man murdered his neighbor for not picking...

Obligations when announcing a price reduction

Ukraine Spain 1:5 – women’s futsal European Championship...

National Army helicopter fell in Quibdó, Chocó

Tradition: Teutons ignite the wheel of fire in...

THY plane was delayed due to flap failure...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy