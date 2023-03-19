The 5th day of the CAF Cup was played this Sunday. ASKO from Togo was beaten again by Future FC on Egyptian soil.

After a draw in the first leg, ASKO did not exist against Future FC of Egypt. For this 5th day, the Kondona lost 0 goals against 3. Ali Elfi opened the scoring in the 41st minute. Mohamed Lasheen makes the break in the 72nd before Ahmed Atef exterminates the Kondona. The Togolese club being already eliminated, could not show another face much better than that of the last 4 meetings in this competition. Manhandled and tossed about, Jean Paul Abalo Dosseh’s proteges only hit 3 times on goal in 90 minutes, against 21 times for Future FC. The miracle did not take place. Learning was very complicated for the Kondona.

For the 6th and last day of the CAF Cup, ASKO receives ASFAR Rabat from Morocco at the Kégué stadium.