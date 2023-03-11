SOCIAL POLICIES – The initiative is 13 years old. Monday 13 and Monday 20 March 2023 appointments at the Coop Serena headquarters (via Boschetto 26)





>> UPDATE March 10, 2023 – The meetings of the “Memory Cafe” aimed at people with cognitive disorders and their family members (and/or family carers). The next appointments of the month of March are as follows:

Monday 13 March 2023, 3 pm – “Role of the general practitioner in the care of the person with dementia” by Dr. Franco Miola, NCP Copparo coordinator, AUSL Ferrara – Medicina di Gruppo Ro (Fe)

Monday 20 March 2023, 3 pm – Theoretical-practical meeting “Management of movement of subjects with limited autonomy by family members” by Dr. Margherita Fonsato, physiotherapist

The places available are limited to a specific number of people, so it is not possible to show up without making a request.

The meetings take place at the Coop Serena headquarters, via Boschetto 26 in Ferrara.

For info and registration: [email protected], cell. 335.6577943

From breaking latest news of the municipality of February 16, 2023

The “CaFè della Memoria” in Ferrara is 13 years old, created by Cooperativa Serena in collaboration with ASP, Ferrara Local Health Authority and AMA, the Alzheimer’s Association. “Aging is a privilege and a goal, but it is also a challenge, impacting all aspects of 21st century society.” This statement, proposed in 2005 by the World Health Organization on the subject of the health of the elderly, underlines the importance of knowing how to cope with the aging of the population in a prepared and aware manner. In fact, the lengthening of life does not always correspond to an effective improvement in its quality. Stretching has led to an increase in pathologies related to aging, including senile dementias (Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementias, etc.). Dementia is now considered a “social disease” because it does not only involve the sick individual, but also the social network in which he is inserted. Families are deeply involved in the process of care and assistance, and are faced with enormous physical, psychological and economic stress.

“The Cafè della Memoria represent a concrete closeness to the sick, and to their families/caregivers” says the councilor for social policies of the Municipality of Ferrara, Christine Coletti “we have signed an “Alzheimer’s Protocol” adds Coletti “for comparison and information on the disease and its implications; the goal is to create greater awareness among citizens of the enormous problems caused and connected to this pathology and to support people with partners with proven experience, networking the Municipality, cooperation, Local Health Authority and the Third Sector”. The Emilia-Romagna Region, in order to deal with the strong social impact that this disease imposes, already approved in 1999 the Regional Project on senile dementia (with DGR 2581/99) which gave life to a network of services specialized in the diagnosis and treatment of dementias, connected to social and health services, including home ones”. (source ER)”.

Dementia predominantly affects the elderly, but it can also occur in younger people. There are 70 different brain diseases of a degenerative, vascular or traumatic nature that can cause dementia, the best known of which is Alzheimer’s. There are currently 45 million people with dementia in the world. In our region about 72,000 people are affected and the cases will increase in the coming years especially in the older population where this disease has high numbers.

“The specificity of the Memory Cafés is to propose a shared experience between the person with dementia and his caregiver – says Dr. Franco Romagnoni, social health director of the AUSL of Ferrara – each of whom participates in the Cafè, drawing an advantage from it. In a certain sense, it is a project that combines two major intervention directives: social inclusion (it keeps the most disadvantaged citizens within society) and active aging (it stimulates the elderly caregiver and the patient to remain active)”.

In Ferrara, Cooperativa Serena, in collaboration with ASP, Azienda USL Ferrara and AMA, the Alzheimer’s Patients Association, have been organizing the “CaFè della Memoria” for 13 years. “In 2010 the word Alzheimer’s was accompanied by a strong stigma and sick people were often not understood” he says Clare Bertolasivice president of Coop Serena “several years have passed since then and thanks to progress in the study of the disease and virtuous actions to spread knowledge, luckily things have changed”.

The “CaFè della Memoria” offers meetings aimed at people with cognitive disorders and their families. There will be stimulation activities conducted by an educator and a psychologist. For family members/caregivers, meetings in which training and information held by various speakers alternate with moments of group discussion guided by a psychotherapist. The 2023 calendar to date provides for a total of 19 meetings from January to June 2023, every Monday at 3pm at Coop Serena in via Boschetto, 26.

These are free meetings and, for info and registration, you can send an email to: [email protected] or call 335.6577943. The next one is scheduled for Monday 20 February 2023on the management of drugs in dementia, by the geriatrician Alessandro Pirani.

