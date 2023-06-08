Cagliari-Bari 1-1 in the Serie B playoff final first leg

Rome, June 8. (beraking latest news ) – The first leg of the Serie B playoff final between Cagliari and Bari ended 1-1. It was the Sardinians, with Lapadula, who broke the deadlock in the 9th minute of the first half. After a penalty taken by Cheddira and saved by Radunovic in the 39th minute, Antenucci in the 96th minute, again from 11 metres…

Rome, June 8. (beraking latest news) – The first leg of the Serie B playoff final between Cagliari and Bari ended 1-1. It was the Sardinians, with Lapadula, who broke the deadlock in the 9th minute of the first half. After a penalty taken by Cheddira and saved by Radunovic in the 39th minute, Antenucci, again from 11 metres, scored the equalizer in the 96th minute. The return match on Sunday 11th is the return to San Nicola di Bari.