He was turned away from a club, got into his car and tried to overwhelm passers-by, hitting one of them. It happened Saturday night on the Poetto seafront in Quartu Sant’Elena (metropolitan city of Cagliari). A 51-year-old man who suffered a fractured wrist and leg was injured. Wanted the 40-year-old who hit him. The man wanted to enter a club, but the security officers would deny him access. At that point, the 40-year-old climbed aboard his Fiat Punto and tried to overwhelm people on the street first by engaging the reverse gear and then darting past the club. During the two maneuvers, the wanted person struck a 50-year-old who was on the street, causing him to fall to the ground

00:59