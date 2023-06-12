Cagliari promoted to A, the party explodes in the city – Sardinia

news-txt”>

Immediately after the final triple whistle from the referee Guide, the party for promotion to Serie A exploded in Cagliari, which came almost unexpectedly by now, thanks to a goal in full stoppage time by Pavoletti.

Thousands of Rossoblù fans have already reached Largo Carlo Felice and Piazza Yenne, where the statue of Carlo Felice is located, the place of all the celebrations of Cagliari’s victories since the historic Scudetto.

And it was a big party at the Fair, where the big screen was set up which brought together 4,500 people. A square exploded in the 94th minute when Pavoletti punched in Zappa’s cross.

Car caravan with red and blue flags and haywire traffic and all in the direction of the center. The party has just begun. Cagliari, after just one year of purgatory, is back in Serie A.