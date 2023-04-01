news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, APRIL 01 – “I’m sorry for the result, but happy with the performance: it was the best I’ve seen”.



Thus Claudio Ranieri at the end of Cagliari-Sudtirol.



“An episode condemns us – explained the Cagliari coach – the bitterness remains for having done so much and not being able to finish the match, but more thanks to the opposing goalkeeper than to our demerit. But I did the team congratulations: everyone gave what they could give. Cagliari played well, fast in depth.”



The rigor? “That’s how it is, we have to trust the Var, when it goes well and when it goes badly. The penalty was right”.



The race for direct promotion? “It’s utopia – explained Ranieri – but I had said that you had to score 2.2 points per game: we’re below that but you always have to believe in it. It’s still excellent training for direct matches”.



The changes? “I saw that we were tired and that the opponents were taking advantage of the situation. It’s true that Sudtirol did little even after the substitutions.”



The future? “The boys deserved to win then – he continued – Today and tomorrow they will be bitter. But when we start again they will understand that they played a great match”.



For Pierpaolo Bisoli, a return full of emotion for his past in rossoblù: “Yes – he said – when I arrived in Cagliari I felt something strange and beautiful. Cagliari? They will be a tough opponent in the playoffs. The final against Cagliari? Yes, I’ll sign, but with Sudtirol in the second half,” concluded the former Cagliari player and coach.



