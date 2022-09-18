Cagliari – She had made a lot of absences to avoid being at school with schoolmates who bullied her. But despite her excellent performance she was rejected. Now the Tar of Sardinia canceled the institute’s provision, admitting her to the next class. And by ordering a new ballot within 15 days.

The judges: “The ad personam derogation was applied”

As anticipated bySardinian Unionaccording to the judges “in the first place the possibility of a derogation was not assessed, due to the particular uncomfortable situation in which the girl found herself, to the person of the maximum limit of absences allowed “.” Secondly, the school body itself did not dwell on the possibility, however, of proceeding with a merit assessment of the level of preparation reached “by the girl” who, as indeed contradictorily acknowledged by the same Educational institution, it is largely positive and well beyond the average required for promotion “.

A report card to frame

In fact, in the first four months the pupil had “two evaluations equal to 10/10, seven evaluations equal to 9/10 and three evaluations equal to 8/10, good in Religion, for an average of 8.9, in addition to various excellent“. For the administrative judges it does not appear” that the number of disputed absences affected the possibility of evaluating the student. Nor can it be considered that the Class Council did not have elements of knowledge capable of arousing particular evaluations – concludes the sentence – In addition to the mother’s reports “.

The mother’s surgery in 2021

The mother since October 2021 had tried to speak with the managers of the Institute to report her daughter’s discomfort. And she had presented them, among other things, the more than 300 messages received from her classmates. According to the judgment of the judges of the Sardinian TAR “at the time of the final evaluation, the Class Council also had the psychodiagnostic evaluation of the socio-health district which had highlighted a sensitivity picture of the girl that was well compatible with the complained inconveniences resulting from a not easy insertion into the class”.