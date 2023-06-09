Cai Qi emphasized on consciously using the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech to unify thoughts and actions to better shoulder the new cultural mission in the new era at the special meeting on the spirit of the important speech of the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development of General Secretary Xi Jinping – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 9, a special meeting on the spirit of in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development was held in Beijing. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, attended and delivered a speech.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yue Yuewei

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 9th. In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development was held in Beijing on the 9th. Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Central Secretariat, attended and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve “two maintenances” to better shoulder the responsibility. Set up a new cultural mission, and make new and greater contributions to the solid advancement of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation and the construction of a socialist cultural power.

Cai Qi said that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development focused on the building of a strong country and national rejuvenation, based on the continuation of the Chinese culture and the construction of modern civilization, and a series of major theoretical and practical issues concerning the inheritance and development of Chinese culture. Made an in-depth and systematic exposition, it is a brilliant document shining with the light of the truth of Marxism and full of the unique charm of Chinese culture. It is an action guide for building a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and a socialist cultural power. have a significant and far-reaching impact. It is necessary to unify thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization, deeply grasp the great significance of “two combinations”, deeply grasp the better shouldering of new cultural missions, and adhere to the Sinicization of Marxism Modernize, inherit and develop Chinese excellent traditional culture, promote the localization of foreign culture, and constantly cultivate and create socialist culture with Chinese characteristics in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s new ideas, new views, and new conclusions on cultural construction are rich in content and profound in thought. They are a theoretical summary of the practical experience of the party’s leadership in cultural construction in the new era, and a concentrated expression of our party’s strong cultural responsibility and high cultural confidence. As the fundamental guideline for promoting cultural inheritance, development and prosperity, the ideological and cultural propaganda front must earnestly study and comprehend, deeply understand and grasp, and resolutely implement. It is necessary to carefully organize study and publicity, deepen research and interpretation, plan and do a good job in cultural inheritance and development, and increase policy support. Party committees at all levels must conscientiously implement the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, effectively strengthen organizational leadership, enhance cultural responsibility, conduct frequent research and planning, and promote the implementation of various tasks in cultural inheritance and development.

Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Propaganda Department, presided over the meeting.

Comrades in charge of the Central Propaganda Department, Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, Tianjin Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Fujian Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department, Jiangxi Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department, and Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Department made speeches. Comrades in charge of the Central Propaganda and Culture Unit, and comrades in charge of the Propaganda Department of the party committees of the provinces, autonomous regions, and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps attended the meeting.