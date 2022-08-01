Cai Qi presided over the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and the military meeting to study the construction of the city’s national defense reserve force and the double support work.

Original title: The Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee held a military meeting

Study the construction of the city’s national defense reserve force and the double support work

Cai Qi, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting

On the occasion of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee held a military meeting to study matters such as the construction of the city’s national defense reserve force and the double support work. Cai Qi, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that over the past year, the garrison area and the troops stationed in Beijing have been politically concerned and taking into account the overall situation. While focusing on fighting, training and preparing for war, they have actively participated in the construction and development of the capital, vigorously supported the epidemic prevention and control work, and made every effort to maintain the security and stability of the capital. The Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics have made important contributions. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to the troops stationed in Beijing, especially the garrison area, for their support to Beijing’s work and the development of the capital, and I extend my holiday greetings to all officers and soldiers.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, educate and guide the officers and soldiers to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, be more firm and consciously loyal to the core, support the core, and maintain the core, and always obey the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission and the Central Military Commission in all actions. Commanded by President Xi Jinping. Focusing on building the military politically, reforming and strengthening the army, strengthening the army with science and technology, strengthening the army with talents, and administering the army according to law, vigorously promote the implementation of the “14th Five-Year Plan”, comprehensively strengthen military training and preparations, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.

The meeting emphasized the need to continuously improve the level of national defense reserve force construction. We will implement the task of reforming the national defense mobilization system to a high standard, and turn mobilization potential into actual combat capability. Further adjust and optimize the structure and layout of the militia, tap new resources in new areas, strengthen comprehensive drills, and improve emergency response capabilities. Implement the newly revised military service law and do a solid job in conscription work.

The meeting emphasized the need to consolidate and develop the military and civilian situation in the capital in the new era. As always, we serve and guarantee the construction and development of the troops stationed in Beijing, do a solid job in the resettlement of retired soldiers, and strive to solve their worries. Do a good job in the mid-term evaluation of the National Double Support Model City. In conjunction with the celebration of the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army, we will carry out national defense education and activities to support the army and family members, support the government and love the people. It is hoped that the garrison will continue to play the role of bridge and link, and make new and greater contributions to maintaining the security and stability of the capital and promoting the development of the capital in the new era.

Yesterday afternoon, Cai Qi and other leaders of Beijing, the army and the Beijing garrison participated in the “Military Day” event.