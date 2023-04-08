[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, April 07, 2023]A few days ago, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and director of the Central Office, took up a new position as the leader of a newly established central leadership group. Cai Qi currently holds multiple positions. Some analysts believe that under the background of the CCP’s “party” controlling everything, Cai Qi’s real power may surpass that of Li Qiang.

The Chinese Communist Party’s media Xinhua News Agency reported on April 3 that the “Education Work Conference on the Theme of Learning Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era” was held in Beijing on April 3. Xi Jinping delivered a speech, and Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Education Leading Group on Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, made a concluding speech.

According to the above reports, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, has been appointed as the leader of the “leading group”.

Cai Qi, 67, is one of Xi Jinping’s closest aides. In addition to the above-mentioned positions, he currently also serves as the secretary of the Central Secretariat, the director of the Central Office, and the secretary of the working committee of the central and state organs.

According to the current personnel layout of the CCP’s top management, Cai Qi is the number one secretary of the Central Secretariat, also known as the “Standing Secretary”. The director of the Central Office was originally one of the subordinates of the executive secretary of the secretariat, and now Cai Qi holds both positions concurrently, which is extremely rare in the history of the CCP’s governance.

Current affairs commentator Qin Peng said in his “Qin Peng Observation” program in March this year that it is quite rare for a member of the Politburo Standing Committee to concurrently serve as the director of the Central Office, which shows that the status of the Central Office will be significantly higher than other central departments in the future .

Qin Peng said that not only is Cai Qi highly trusted by Xi Jinping, but also because Xi Jinping now monopolizes power, and other Standing Committee members and Politburo members have actually become Xi Jinping’s executive team. Take care of everything”, he needs to redeploy the architecture.

On March 24, the State Council of the Communist Party of China announced a new version of the “Work Rules of the State Council”. Many overseas media analyzed that the CCP’s institutional reform is an approach of “strengthening the party and weakening the government.”

Political commentator Zhong Yuan once wrote in The Epoch Times that the current State Council of the Communist Party of China only recognizes Xi Jinping Thought. Li Qiang’s first fire after taking charge of the State Council was to obediently hand over the decision-making power to the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China with “Xi’s core”.

Overseas Voice of Hope quoted analysts as saying that Cai Qi is concurrently the director of the Central Office, in charge of the internal affairs and security of Zhongnanhai, controlling the wealth and life of the top leader of the CCP, and has the responsibility of defending against political enemies to prevent the coup d’etat. Manage the party affairs of the CCP’s party and government organizations. Under the current background that the party controls everything, Cai Qi’s real power may surpass Li Qiang to become the actual No. 2 figure in the CCP.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Tang Zheng/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)