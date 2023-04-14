With the purpose of address the difficulties of solid waste disposal in Caicedonia due to the road emergency caused by the collapse of the La Alambrada bridge, the municipality and the CVC are taking actions to avoid environmental difficulties.

As will be remembered, the household solid waste generated in Caicedonia is disposed of in the sanitary landfill located in the municipality of Montenegro, department of Quindío.

Although the transport of the collection vehicles to Montenegro for final disposal will not be suspended, It is planned to use a space in the old Jasmine landfill in Caicedoniain order to deposit them temporarily, to the extent that both vehicles fail to meet the demand on time.

Visit

Carlos Posada, a CVC official, visited the El Jazmín property, one of those selected, and said that “there is no evidence of a threat to the ecosystem of the place and also presents favorable conditions to provisionally dispose of household solid waste, when needed”.

Regarding the Agroindustrial Park, where an area will be set up for vegetable waste, product of pruning or maintenance of green areas that are carried out in the municipality, he said that “Technically it is, in addition, this type of waste does not generate leachate.”

Posada explained that “both sites have a confinement that allows control to enter to make the disposal, thus preventing, for example, the Agroindustrial Park becomes a site for the disposal of Construction and Demolition Waste and household solid waste, among others”.

