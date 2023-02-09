Each corner has magic and offers children an activity.

Perhaps many Payanese do not know the Comfacauca Comprehensive Family Care Center (Caif), where important programs are developed for children from the most vulnerable strata, in pleasant facilities. This center can be considered as the club of commune nine of the city.

In a recent issue of the magazine Comfacauca Visiona review of this institution that completed 15 years of operation was published, which is shared by this portal.

Since that September 7, 2007 when, with the presence of the United States ambassador in Colombia, the Comfacauca Comprehensive Family Care Center (CAIF) was inaugurated, this institution has worked with mysticism to contribute to improving the living conditions of households in situations of vulnerability and displacement in the vast sector of commune nine of Popayán.

During these 15 years of work, the CAIF has been the educator of many children, contributing to their physical, cognitive, social and emotional development, at the same time supporting parents and giving them the assurance that their children are safe, while they, for the most part, dedicate themselves to rummaging as a means of subsistence.

The children at the Caif are happy, collaborative, eager to learn, they don’t have time for boredom, thanks to the various activities.

This center has two large programs: Initial Education for little ones from 2 to 5 years of age and the Complementary School Day (JEC) program, which supports children, young people and adolescents in the reinforcement of tasks, in addition to offering them other activities for occupy your spare time.

Initial education

There are three levels of care: kindergarten, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten, then the children go to grade zero in public educational institutions in that sector of Popayán.

The programs for children are transversal, aimed at strengthening psychomotor skills, laterality, personal social relationships, through dance, music, art and sports.

Values ​​training

From kindergarten, the training and activities of CAIF Comfacauca are based on values, in this sense it not only works with children, but also at a psychosocial level with parents, because the family is fundamental in the training process.

The priority

It is to improve the standard of living of the population in a situation of displacement or high vulnerability, which are the targeting criteria by which children are part of this free Care Center. Most of the families have problems of overcrowding and extreme poverty, their conditions are precarious, according to psychologist Yamileth Bolaños, CAIF coordinator.

There are different playful strategies, such as Chavo del Ocho, Storytelling, My Family and Me, Lego Project, Steps Project, which is with parents; Fable In, Don Leo Counts, the Garden of Values, Little Teachers. There are also audiovisuals: music, camera and education.

stock store: Teaches to ask for a favor, to greet, to give thanks, to be tolerant, to respect others, to be patient.

Store In. The corner that through fables, stories and readings, children learn to interact positively with the environment.

Music room. Endowed with a great variety of instruments, with which the little ones begin to become familiar. The room is acoustic to prevent sound from interfering with the activities of other groups. It has stands for the choir and platform. With groups of children, the teacher works every morning.

Goblin Macias: It represents characters from stories, myths and legends. This elf plays with children, tells them stories through the same characters. He enjoys the same as the little ones and connects them with that magical world so that they live it.

Don Leo Counts. He narrates to the children various historical events, such as the Discovery of America.

Routine: In addition to the preparation that is the initial education in pedagogy, the children are reinforced in various projects: dance, music, sports and artistic education, which allows them to strengthen exploration, the social personal relationship, laterality, psychomotor skills, initial education and preparation.

Nutrition

The little ones are benefited with three daily rations that are endorsed by a nutritionist, providing them with the nutrients they require in their development stage. The little ones arrive at 7:30 in the morning, then they are offered a snack, lunch at noon and another snack in the afternoon, before leaving for their homes at 4:00 p.m.

Many children, the only thing they consume in the day is what the CAIF provides them, so the targeting that is done is important. They also have medical and dental services, as well as psychology and social work, which is a great accompaniment.

All the services provided by CAIF Comfacauca are free, including educational material, uniforms, nutrition, etc. It is a purely social program.

Complementary School Day

It is another of the important programs developed by CAIF Comfacauca that, in addition to helping to reinforce school tasks, accompanied by teachers, offers them other activities to carry out in their free time. The JEC has five projects in the CAIF, each one with 30 schoolchildren working after school hours, they are playful and training spaces.

educational robotics

It teaches the students of the Complementary School Day program (JEC), through educational robotics, the first steps so that in the future Cauca and Colombia have good engineers, whether in systems, in mechatronics and in all futuristic careers. .

190 children attend, who through logical thinking begin to awaken their creativity, to think quickly, in 20 seconds they carry out an activity.

Through chess, they learn values, such as knowing how to wait for the player’s turn, respect for others, knowing how to win and how to lose. In robotics everything is challenge and concentration.

The puzzle allows the development of logical thinking and awakens creativity. With legos they build sophisticated machines. “Those who study robotics have to be creative”, says the instructor Guzmán.

recycling track

The robotics room has a recycling track, in which children and young people are guided, through robots that they manipulate, how to separate the organic and the inorganic. There is also the Popular Sumo track, in which two robots face each other, collide, one tries to get the other out, the one that leaves the circle loses. They teach them to program.

Rock band

The JEC program also takes into account the hobbies of young people, including music and dance, as part of their comprehensive development. It is like this, that in the Caif a rock band was created, with teacher in charge. Students from different educational institutions participate. This group has made several presentations.