Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi in the new photos of Sofia Coppola’s biopic

Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi are Priscilla and Elvis Presley in the new photos of Sofia Coppola’s biopic, presented in competition at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and expected in American theaters on November 3rd.

Priscilla – biopic by Sofia Coppola centered on the relationship between Elvis Presley and his wife – is receiving praise and positive opinions even before its debut in theaters. Presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival and the London Film Festival, the feature film will be in American theaters from November 3rd, while a release date has not yet been defined for Italy – distribution is by Vision Distribution. To help fans while away the wait, Vanity Fair he shared some new photos of the projectwhich stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

Sofia Coppola he therefore decided to tell the story of the King of Rock and Roll from his wife’s point of view, Priscilla Presleyputting the spotlight on their intimate and complicit relationship, often left in the shadows compared to the singer’s extraordinary career – recently also told in Elvis by Baz Luhrmann. The biopic is in fact based on the memoir by Priscilla herself, Elvis and Me – written in 1985 -, which traces a relationship that began when the woman was only 14 years old and continued through ups and downs. The memoir was the basis not only of the screenplay but also of his character building Cailee Spaenywhich relied heavily on the pages of the book:

I knew the iconic moments and photos, but I didn’t know the story. I thought it was surprising that his story wasn’t as well known as it should have been. Priscilla, overall, highlights the highs and lows of loving a music icon who is also loved by the masses. It will be really interesting to see how audiences react to this story of love and loss.

Take an exclusive look inside Sofia Coppola’s #Priscillafrom the early days of the couple’s romance to Graceland and Elvis’s ascension to superstardom. pic.twitter.com/ucGjZ0h4OL — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 10, 2023

Cailee Spaeny – winner of the Volpi Cup in Venice for this intense role – is supported by Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. The actor, launched by the series Euphoriais also expected in Saltburn by Emerald Fennell, Oh, Canada by Paul Paul Schrader, in the drama On Swift Horses and in the miniseries The Narrow Road to the Deep North. They then complete the cast Of Priscilla Raine Monroe Boland, Emily Mitchell, Dagmara Domińczyk, Jorja Cadence, Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll and Luke Humphrey. However, the feature film does not contain any songs by the singer, since Elvis Presley Enterprises did not accept director Sofia Coppola’s request. So all that remains is to wait further updates on the Italian release date of the biopic.

