On September 20, Cainiao teamed up with Lazada, the flagship e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, to officially launch a special line for the clothing industry to take the sea. Fashion clothing from Chaoshan, Guangdong and other places is expected to be delivered to Southeast Asian consumers in the fastest 5 days.

In the whole year of 2021, China occupies 43.5% of the world‘s major clothing exporters, and its position is difficult to shake in the short term, while China‘s clothing industry is mainly concentrated in Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Guangdong. According to public data, the market size of the Southeast Asian e-commerce clothing market in 2021 has reached 42 billion US dollars (about 281 billion yuan). Contributed 40% of the turnover to the women’s clothing category and maintained an upward trend. By 2025, the number of consumers of fashion styles in Southeast Asia is expected to increase by 250% compared to 2021.

In order to further optimize logistics services, Cainiao and Lazada, the flagship e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, have officially launched a special line for the clothing industry to go overseas. Chaoshan merchants can deliver the goods to the nearest collection point. The collection point will transfer the package to the distribution center on the same day to complete the sorting and delivery, and lock the dedicated plane in advance to arrive in Southeast Asia at the first time. The full-link timeliness of the dedicated line is optimized by about 20 %, the fastest saving is about 2 days; at the same time, the logistics cost will also decrease accordingly. Taking the Vietnamese market as an example, if a package of about 200g is sent to Vietnam, the logistics cost of the merchant can be reduced by about 10%.

“The supply of goods in the Chaoshan Industrial Belt itself has many obvious advantages, such as clothing, underwear, toys, small household appliances, etc. The women’s clothing styles preferred by consumers in the Southeast Asian market are basically perfectly matched with the supply of goods in the Guangdong Industrial Belt, and the best-selling models are basically It’s the same.” Sister Zhai, a post-90s merchant in Chaoshan, said that after wrapping the small package into a large package and delivering it to the staff, scanning the large package of noodles means that the collection and delivery are successful, and the system will use this time as the SLA of each small package merchant The completion of the (merchant’s performance time limit) is 24-48 hours faster than the unpackaged package. Previously, Ms. Zhai joined the Lazada style women’s clothing business support plan. She said that the goal at the end of the year is to break through 7,000 monthly sales.

The data shows that at present, Cainiao has deployed 6 smart logistics hubs around the world, with more than 100 cross-border warehouses serving import and export trade, with an area of ​​over 3 million square meters, and more than 240 chartered planes every month for trunk transportation, and More than 50 ports around the world have cooperated to establish an intelligent customs clearance system and built a high-quality global logistics network.

“In the future, the apparel industry will expand its overseas special lines to more regions. At the same time, Cainiao will also join hands with Lazada to launch more overseas special lines that meet the characteristics of the category, further realizing the refinement and digitalization of cross-border logistics.” Cainiao International Southeast Asia Miao Qingyun, head of business, said that Cainiao will continue to build global logistics infrastructure, optimize the “end-to-end” fulfillment services of international logistics, and provide full-link logistics solutions including international express delivery, international supply chain and international freight. “Domestic products go to sea” to expand international logistics channels.





In the fourth quarter of 2021, Cainiao International’s daily average cross-border parcels exceeded 5 million, and it continued to stand side by side with international logistics giants. Among them, the “5 USD 10-day delivery” logistics product has covered 20 countries, helping more cross-border merchants to “use a cup”. Coffee money is sent to the world.”



