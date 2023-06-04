Cairo “Juric stays with us. Redemptions? Let’s see” – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 03 – “Juric remains, certainly yes”: the president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, replies in the affirmative on the coach’s permanence on the grenade bench. On redemptions, however, we still have to discuss: “We’ll see for Miranchuk and Vlasic, there’s plenty of time to do things” says the granata boss. His Bull failed to secure eighth place: “It was a good season, we scored three points more than a year ago – concludes Cairo leaving the Grande Torino – and it’s a shame for today, but I’m still satisfied “. (HANDLE).

