Home » Cairo “Juric stays with us. Redemptions? Let’s see” – Piedmont
News

Cairo “Juric stays with us. Redemptions? Let’s see” – Piedmont

by admin
Cairo “Juric stays with us. Redemptions? Let’s see” – Piedmont

The patron granata, ‘overall it was a good season’

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 03 – “Juric remains, certainly yes”: the president of Turin, Urbano Cairo, replies in the affirmative on the coach’s permanence on the grenade bench. On redemptions, however, we still have to discuss: “We’ll see for Miranchuk and Vlasic, there’s plenty of time to do things” says the granata boss. His Bull failed to secure eighth place: “It was a good season, we scored three points more than a year ago – concludes Cairo leaving the Grande Torino – and it’s a shame for today, but I’m still satisfied “. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy