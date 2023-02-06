The company is carrying out the activity of delivering kits and school vouchers to its affiliates. Likewise, I implemented a strategy for beneficiaries to take their turn virtually and know at once the place of delivery, which is at the administrative headquarters of Cajamag located at Calle 23 No. 7 – 78 and the Training Center Musical Cajamag in the race 22 No18 – 58.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Magdalena Family Compensation Fund continues to comply with the provisions of Law 115 of 1994 and contributing to the development of education for the children of Santa Marta.

On the other hand, it is stated that only the children of affiliated workers who as of November 30, 2022 were in the age range between 5 and 14 years old, will receive these kits. The school vouchers apply to children who, as of November 30, 2022, are between 15 and 16 years of age.

“It is a huge help. The money we save on school supplies we use on other things at home that are also urgent,” said the beneficiary.

The delivery of kits and school vouchers has developed quickly, taking into account that the strategic implementation of the web page to carry out shifts influences the delivery to be carried out efficiently.