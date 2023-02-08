The Magdalena Family Compensation Fund benefited 138 affiliated families for the housing subsidy in the fourth call made in 2022. It is worth mentioning that more than 4,600 million were delivered among the favored families.

At the delivery of the assignment letters, Martha García Valencia, Cajamag’s Administrative Director, was present, who expressed her congratulations and shared her experiences with the recipients.

The free counseling of the workers of the housing subsidy program was throughout the process of the beneficiaries, in order to resolve their concerns and continue with the corresponding procedures.

“This Cajamag program is very special because through its execution we can help our affiliates in their goal of getting their own home or improving the existing one. We are excited to hear the testimonies and to know that behind each subsidy there is a family that is fulfilling a dream”, mentioned García Valencia.

The affiliates that were selected, after reaching the score and all the established requirements, attended with great happiness to receive their subsidy; Several of the beneficiaries had been applying for up to two years and only until now have they been able to meet all the requirements and access this contribution that will allow them to have their new home. On the other hand, some mentioned that it was easier than expected and in the first applications they appeared on the assignment list.



For the procedures, the favored ones had the agility to register quickly, only with their identity document to obtain this benefit; This year the first application for a housing subsidy will take place from February 13 to 17, while the assignment was left for March 31.

The modalities available are the purchase of a new or used home, construction on your own site, and home improvement. Citizens who still want to apply must enter the platform and make the respective registration.