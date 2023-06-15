Cajamag Library delivered hearing aids to the visually impaired

This initiative marks an important advance in the promotion of equal opportunities for this community.

The Cajamag Library delivered 25 special hearing aids to visually impaired people enrolled in the “Ears to See” program.

The administrative director of CajamagMartha García Valencia, highlighted the importance of guaranteeing equal opportunities for all people, especially those with visual disabilities.

“The delivery of these hearing aids represents a significant step on that path, providing these people with an enriching listening experience and promoting their active participation in the world of reading and knowledge”, said García Valencia.

Aware of the importance of inclusion, the Cajamag Library has committed to supporting people with visual disabilities, through the Ears to See program that allows them to train and acquire skills in different areas.

Through these devices, visually impaired people will be able to immerse themselves in the world of books and enjoy a more complete reading experience.

“This initiative not only seeks to improve accessibility to information and culturebut also to promote the full and active participation of people with visual disabilities in society”, said the director of Cajamag.