The Cajamag Theater of Santa Marta, seeks to create a space for samarios to enjoy good live music. For this purpose, Philharmonic Orchestra of the entity directed by the teacher alvaro acosta, promises a high-quality show to continue building audiences in the city. The ‘Jazz Tuesday’, They are an initiative that adds to the cultural offer of the Cajamag Theater, which already has a wide variety of artistic and cultural activities for all audiences.

With this event, the musical presentations called ‘Jazz Tuesday’ begin today at 7:30p.m.with a tribute show to New Orleans.

The objective of this festivity is to give the Samarios and citizens a bit of joy, to enjoy the shows musicales, which will be present to delight them and have a good time. In addition, the event is free and seeks to foster interest in jazz and attract an audience of all ages.

The musicians that are part of the symphony orchestra of CajamagThey were also excited and happy to participate in the ‘Jazz Tuesday’ and to present a good musical show.

‘He jazzis a music that has a lot to say, that communicates emotions, feelings and that it is capable of transporting you to places you never imagined”, mentioned the director of the Orchestra.

The ‘Jazz Tuesdays’ are an initiative that adds to the cultural offer of the Cajamag Theatre, which already has a wide variety of artistic activitiessy cultural for all audiences.



“We want jazz to reach everywhere and that no one is left without enjoying this experience,” said maestro Acosta.

For those who cannot attend in person, the theater offers the possibility of seeing the concert in streamingthrough a link that can be obtained by registering at https://bit.ly/homenajealjazz, For more information on the programming of the theater, you can visit its website at https://www.teatrocajamag.com/

With this event, the Cajamag Theater demonstrates its commitment to culture and music in Santa Marta.