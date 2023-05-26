CAJUBI representative in important International Seminar

The International Seminar called “How to improve the coverage and sustainability of the Retirement and Pension system?” was successfully held, with the support of the European Union, the International Labor Organization (ILO) and UNICEF.

The event was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, with a dissertation by specialists such as Hugo Bai with panel 1, “Who manages to accumulate contributions to retire?, the density of contributions in Paraguay”, comments by Mónica Recalde, general director of Social Security, MTESS.

Panel 2 was in charge of Braulio Zelko “The pension income of the IPS and the Fiscal Fund: Inequities in the Retirement System of Paraguay”, comments: José Gabriel Velázquez, head of the Actuarial Analysis Unit, IPS.

Panel 3 included a presentation by Oscar Centrángulo and comments by Juan José Galeano, director of Economic Studies, MH on “Simplified Regime of Taxation and Social Security Contributions”.

Eng. Rodrigo Orué, representative of the active affiliates before the CAJUBI Board of Directors, present at the event, highlighted the importance of this space for dialogue to discuss policies that contribute to improving the retirement and pension system in Paraguay.

Present were Guillermo Montt, a specialist in Social Protection from the ILO Office, Oscar Llamosas, Minister of Finance, Carla Bacigalupo, Minister of Labor and Raquel Román, Minister of the Management Unit of the Presidency of the Republic.