“Even the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, as well as other Pd exponents, is in favor of my reform on differentiated autonomy”. This was stated by the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies Roberto Calderoli, guest of Maria Latella’s Sunday Coffee on Radio 24. Calderoli then added: «The confrontation with De Luca began in a bitter way, he requests the inclusion of certain requirements in the Text and if these will be present, he declared himself favourable. De Luca is very clear what it would mean to have autonomy with respect to certain state constraints that prevent him from governing, unlike other governors who are making it a congressional battle ».

“Never intended to divide the country”



Minister Calderoli spoke of “ideological fears” regarding the text on differentiated autonomy, adding that “the 120 mayors who wrote to President Mattarella represent a very low percentage compared to all Italian mayors”. “I never intended to divide the country, nor to favor regions that already travel at a different speed compared to the weaker areas of Italy – explained Calderoli -. My hope is that everyone will increase speed: the North which can accelerate with autonomy and a South which will finally approach the speed of the North. In this way the whole country grows».

«Conservative Party? Now it’s a weapon of mass distraction”



Calderoli also spoke about politics. First he said he is “convinced that there will be no support from the Northern Committee for Letizia Moratti’s candidacy for the Lombardy Region”; then the minister highlighted how speaking of a conservative party now «seems to me a weapon of mass distraction. I am not an expert on the sex of angels, I have been hearing about the project of a large conservative party in Europe for decades but it has never translated into anything ».