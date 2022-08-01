The possible coalition between the Action and the Democratic Party is complicated. For Calenda, who will dissolve the reserve in these hours, it is not possible to run together with former 5S like Di Maio and Fico and exponents of forces who have said no to Draghi like Fratoianni and Bonelli. Renzi says he is willing to run alone and awaits the choice of his former minister. Read: “A third pole helps the right.” The Democratic Party is aiming for a broad alliance, from the mayors and Article 1 to the exiles from the Conte Movement. For Salvini, those who choose the Democratic Party choose more taxes. Question and Answer Meloni-Read on young people in lockdown during the pandemic