The possible coalition between the Action and the Democratic Party is complicated. For Calenda, who will dissolve the reserve in these hours, it is not possible to run together with former 5S like Di Maio and Fico and exponents of forces who have said no to Draghi like Fratoianni and Bonelli. Renzi says he is willing to run alone and awaits the choice of his former minister. Read: “A third pole helps the right.” The Democratic Party is aiming for a broad alliance, from the mayors and Article 1 to the exiles from the Conte Movement. For Salvini, those who choose the Democratic Party choose more taxes. Question and Answer Meloni-Read on young people in lockdown during the pandemic
-
Read the maxi manifesto in Termini, “here we are, with our ideas”
“Termini station this morning. Here we are with our ideas ». Enrico Letta writes it on Twitter, posting the photo of one of the maxi billboards of the Democratic Party with the slogans of the election campaign. “Wage equality between women and men”, reads the poster of the Termini station.
-
Calenda, “I’m waiting for answers from Letta, with a coalition like this they laugh at us”
«We are very disappointed by the discussion with the Democratic Party. We started a journey with Enrico Letta who talked about Draghi’s agenda. Today that agenda has totally disappeared. We have presented a precise document on how we intend to govern the country. We have not received any response ». Action leader Carlo Calenda says so, who, interviewed by Corriere della Sera, continues: “I’ve been asking him to answer me for a week and people who represent the opposite of what we should do have joined the coalition for a week.”
-
Towards Calenda verdict on alliances, Letta: “Third pole helps the right”
The possible coalition between the Action and the Democratic Party is complicated. For Calenda, who will dissolve the reserve in these hours, it is not possible to run together with former 5S like Di Maio and Fico and exponents of forces who have said no to Draghi like Fratoianni and Bonelli. Renzi says he is willing to run alone and awaits the choice of his former minister. Read: “A third pole helps the right.” The Democratic Party is aiming for a broad alliance, from the mayors and Article 1 to the exiles from the Conte Movement. For Salvini, those who choose the Democratic Party choose more taxes. Question and Answer Meloni-Read on young people in lockdown during the pandemic.