Calenda effect: thus the gap in favor of the center-right has widened, according to pollsters

Calenda effect: thus the gap in favor of the center-right has widened, according to pollsters

Even before the Calenda tear, the polls had photographed a fairly wide gap between the center-right and center-left. After the farewell of Action to the Democratic Party, the gap has further increased. At least this is the opinion of the pollsters who are monitoring the election campaign.

Known: center-right at 47-48%, center-left at 26-27%

“At the moment the center-right is around 47-48% and the center-left between 26 and 27%,” says Antonio Noto, who leads the polling society “Noto polls”. According to the pollster, “for the center-left the game was lost even before Calenda abandoned the ship of the center-left”. In fact, Noto is convinced that the only chance of victory for Letta was from a very wide field that went from Calenda to the Five Stars. Alliance proved impossible.

The Calenda effect on the center left

For Noto, however, Calenda’s tear will not only bring negative effects to the Pd: “In the uninominal – he explains – Action in the third pole arrangement will cause the Pd to lose some uninominal constituencies that were in the balance and that will go to the center-right, but in the proportional choice di Calenda will benefit the Democratic Party who will be able to win a few more seats “

Masia: 15 points behind the center-right and center-left

Even Fabrizio Masia, CEO of Emg Different does not see a match between the two poles at the moment. “Rebus sic stantibus – says the pollster – between the two main poles there are 15 points of detachment”. Masia gives the center-right to 48 percent and the center-left to 32-33 percent.

See also  The top ten cities in China's population attractiveness are released: the south occupies nine places and Shenzhen tops the list - Top10 Ten

Where are the colleges in the balance

Masia places particular emphasis on single-member colleges where a third of the match is played: “In these colleges the match for the center-right is absolutely downhill,” he comments. “The colleges in doubt for the center-right are above all in the South where there could be an affirmation of the M5s and in Emilia Romagna where some seats could be easily won by the center-left” is his analysis.

