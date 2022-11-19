In Naples, the national assembly of Action says yes to the start of a federation process with Italia Viva with 92.9 percent of votes in favour, and elects Marca Carfagna as president. Meanwhile, the leader Carlo Calenda marks the boundary between his party and the Democratic Party, which attacks him, criticizing, among other things, his “tepid” opposition. Calenda clarifies that Action will not become “the rib” of the Democratic Party “destined to die because it is unable to express a line”. The goal described to his followers is the construction of “a reformist center” that breaks the mold of the Second Republic, that opens its doors to those who share the values ​​of Europeanism and liberal democracy, “to respectable people because – he says – we don’t want become the receptacle of people who do politics in a different way from ours». Calenda therefore aims for an inclusive party having firm the principle that what matters are “the abilities” of those approaching Action “regardless of whether he has previously served on the right or on the left”. A passage that is a clear reference to the candidacy of Letizia Moratti for the presidency of the Lombardy Region, another issue on which there is a clash with Letta’s Pd who – underlines Calenda – “made a strange choice by nominating a very respectable person but very close to the positions of the M5s”. A “losing” road that according to the leader of Action will lead the Democratic Party to finish third in the race. But despite the sinkings, Calenda does not completely close the door to a dialogue with the Democratic Party, which is preparing for the congress, if “they decide to open a discussion on a reformist agenda, but they have to decide: either with us or with the M5” . In his speech, the secretary claimed Action’s commitment as a ‘bulwark’ of the experience of the Draghi government, whose fall he defines as “a shame for the country, due to three run away from home”. And coming to the issues that the Meloni government is discussing, he labels the financial maneuver as ’empty’ which “leaves out the fundamental points such as tax evasion and health care” characterizing itself by being “a Salvini maneuver with the usual things: the cash ceiling , the cords, the tensions». However, he points out that he is “happy with Meloni’s stop at the League” on autonomy, a topic on which “a well-done reflection” is needed. The secretary announces “an irreducible battle” against the League’s proposal to teach dialects in schools which instead “must be national because it is the factor that unifies the country”. Meanwhile, as of today, Azione has a new president: Mara Carfagna obtained 83.8 percent of the votes in favor of the assembly, 10.6 against, while 5.6 of the voters abstained.