ROME. Eventually Carlo Calenda will run alongside Enrico Letta for the elections on 25 September. After two hours of discussion and further negotiations on the assignment of single-member constituencies, the leader of Action shook hands with the secretary of the Democratic Party again, after the misunderstandings of the last few days. During the meeting, which had just ended in the dem offices in the Chamber, which was also attended by Della Vedova and Magi for + Europa, the issues that had removed the agreement were put on the table and resolved. In particular, the names and the number of candidates to be presented in single-member constituencies by the political forces that will form the coalition.

“We have shown a great sense of responsibility,” says Enrico Letta after the agreement signed with Carlo Calenda and Benedetto Della Vedova. “Italy matters much more than individual parties. It is unthinkable that after the experience of the Draghi government, Italy will switch to a right-wing government, ”explained the dem secretary at a press conference. “We are solid and compact – underlines Calenda – we are going to win these elections, nothing is already written, from today all kinds of discussion and controversy ends, the pre-match ends and the real game begins”. Now, «it will be an election campaign with two front runners, Carlo Calenda and Enrico Letta – adds Bendetto Della Vedova (+ E) -. This is not a center left but a center and left. We have a common goal, which is not to beat the others but to convince the Italians that Italy deserves a better destiny “. This was stated by Bendetto Della Vedova (+ E), at a press conference in the Chamber.” It is the launch of a campaign election that will give great satisfaction “.

The condition of the agreement

The text of the agreement between the Democratic Party, Action and + Europe states that the totality of candidates in the single-member constituencies of the coalition will be divided between Democrats and Progressives and Action / + Europe to the extent of 70% (Democratic Party) and 30% (+ Europe / Action), by deducting from the total of the constituencies those that will be attributed to the other lists of the electoral alliance. This ratio will be applied to the different groups of colleges that will be identified by mutual agreement. “The parties undertake to ask that the speaking time allotted to the coalition in television broadcasts be divided into the same percentages applied to the colleges”. Above all, “they undertake not to nominate personalities who could be divisive for their respective electorates in single-member constituencies, in order to increase the alliance’s chances of winning”. Consequently, “in the single-member constituencies the leaders of the political forces that will constitute the alliance, the former MPs of the M5s (who left in the last legislature), the former MPs of Forza Italia (who left in the last legislature) will not be candidates”.

The citizenship income

In the «Electoral Pact» between PD and Action / + Europe, «the parties share and recognize each other in the method and action of the government led by Mario Draghi». The parties that caused his downfall “have assumed a grave responsibility towards the country and Europe”. As regards the reforms to be completed and amended after the traumatic interruption of the government, PD and Action / + Europe agree on the need to fully implement the National Recovery and Resilience Plan in compliance with the time schedule agreed with the European Union; to make fiscal policies accountable and fiscal policies to progressiveness, while promoting a reform of the European Union’s Stability and Growth Pact that does not mark a return to the season of austerity; do not increase the overall tax burden; d) correct the instrument of the Citizenship Income and the “110% Bonus” in line with the intentions drawn up by the Draghi government; give absolute priority to the approval of the laws on civil rights and Ius scholae “.

“We will decide together who will be premier”

After explaining that the prime minister’s name has not been decided (“We will decide who will do it together”), Calenda explained that the doors of the coalition are open to everyone, including Renzi. While Letta explained: «We will continue the discussions with other lists. As Pd we have and will continue the discussion both programmatic and for the electoral campaign, with other lists, they are lists with which we have a fundamental relationship ». On this point “there is an asymmetry in the relationship between the Democratic Party, Action and Più Europa. We will stay together but we consider the relationship we have with the other lists to be solid “and with these lists” we will discuss with the other lists out of the bilateral discussion we have here among us “.

“Unimaginable Meloni government after Draghi”

«It is not imaginable that after Draghi the country will pass to the government led by Giorgia Meloni or of the right. After Draghi, Italy needs a government experience that carries out programs that have been very successful ». This was stated by the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, at a press conference in the Chamber.

Calenda: “With solid and compact Pd, let’s go and win the game”

«I think that today the game is totally reopened, I don’t think for a second that the Italians are willing to be subjected to a proposal that takes them to the margins of the European system, I speak from a point of view of dignity. We are solid, we are compact, we are going to win these elections, nothing is written and we win the game ». Thus the leader of Action, Carlo Calenda, in the press conference convened in Montecitorio to announce the electoral pact with Pd and + Europe. “It is the launch of an electoral campaign – added Benedetto Della Vedova – which will give a lot of satisfaction”.

Della Vedova (+ Europe): “From today there is no table victory already awarded”

“Today the electoral campaign starts, and, I am sorry for those who thought it would not be so, it is the beginning of a contestable electoral campaign: from today there is no table victory already awarded”. This was stated by the secretary of + Europe Benedetto Della Vedova speaking with reporters at the end of the conference presenting the agreement between the Democratic Party and Action + Europe. And then: «The electoral match begins today, and we play it with two front-runners. This is not a center left, it is a liberal, reforming and left center. We have been able to agree on the points of divergence, now the goal is to convince that Italy deserves a better destiny, in which rights are advanced. We joined together having the perfect evaluation of when the Draghi experience was precious ».