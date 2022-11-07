Home News Calenda on the regional in Lombardy: “For us D’Amato and Moratti are the right choices”
«Supporting two people who in Lombardy and Lazio have done well on the vaccination campaign and health care like Alessio D’Amato and Letizia Moratti is the right choice for the Third Pole. They come from different stories but have worked on the same line of seriousness in the emergency ». Thus on Twitter the leader of Action Carlo Calenda: «We remain open to discussion with everyone to build broad coalitions that speak to different worlds and to inclusive programs. But it’s time to break the delay and start working ”, Calenda concluded, stressing that in Lombardy the“ Moratti-Cottarelli ticket would be perfect ”.

