On the day of August 15th, political leaders do not shy away from the customary greetings to Italians, for one of the most popular holidays in our country. They did it via social media, allowing themselves a mini-respite from the bizarre summer election campaign determined by the expiry of the Policies, set for 25 September. On Twitter, Forza Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi posts a photo that sees him at the table toasting with his partner Marta Fascina and writes “I wish you to spend a peaceful August 15th, a Feast of Our Lady of the Assumption with your loved ones and with the people you love », Adding that« from tomorrow we will start working for Italy again ».

Even the secretary of the League Matteo Salvini posts a photo that sees him engaged in a conversation on his cell phone, with the crucifix around his neck clearly visible: “Happy August to those on vacation – he writes – but above all to those who stayed at home and to those works “. Remaining in the center-right, the president of FdI Giorgia Meloni publishes a photo with a seaside flavor in which she looks at the camera embraced her daughter Ginevra, from behind, while the leader of Action Carlo Calenda (also very active today on Twitter) posts a photo of a page of an essay on American history focusing on the concept of “Republican Patriotism”, complete with quotes from Lincoln and Mazzini.

On Instagram, however, Calenda posted a photo in the car with her cat, “the only member of my family who never leaves me”. No post from the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta, struggling with an even hotter mid-August than usual due to the rebus candidacies in his party. The management dem that should find the square, in fact, has already been updated twice and should be held tonight at 20, but it is not excluded that it may further postpone to tomorrow.