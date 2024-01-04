Calendar of holidays in the United States in 2024

As the year 2024 begins, it’s important for residents of the United States to be aware of the various festive dates and holidays that will mark the current calendar. In addition to the 11 federal holidays that offer work leave, there are also numerous non-federal holidays celebrated each year.

The 11 federal holidays in the United States include New Year’s Day on January 1st, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday on the third Monday in January, Presidents’ Day on the third Monday in February, Memorial Day on the last Monday in May, Juneteenth Day on June 19th, Independence Day on July 4th, Labor Day on the first Monday in September, Columbus Day on the second Monday in October, Veterans Day on November 11th, Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday in November, and Christmas on December 25th.

During these federal holidays, companies and public entities suspend their work activities and provide their employees with a full day of pay. Private companies, however, have the right to choose whether or not to work on these days.

In addition to the federal holidays, there are also several non-federal holidays celebrated in the US each year. These include Groundhog Day on February 2nd, Chinese New Year starting on February 10th, Mardi Gras on February 13th, Valentine’s Day on February 14th, Ash Wednesday on February 14th, St. Patrick’s Day on March 17th, Good Friday on March 29th, Easter Sunday on March 31st, Cinco de Mayo on May 5th, Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May, Flag Day on June 14th, Father’s Day on the third Sunday in June, Halloween on October 31st, Christmas Eve on December 24th, Hanukkah from December 25th to January 2nd, and New Year’s Eve on December 31st.

These holidays offer opportunities for celebration and reflection, and it’s important for people to be aware of them as they plan their year ahead.