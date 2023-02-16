Home News Caleños marched against reforms
News

by admin
At the end of the mobilizations carried out yesterday by the opponents of the current government’s reforms, the authorities presented a positive balance.

According to the balance delivered by the Mayor’s Office of Cali, the mobilizations of the last two days took place without any type of disturbance to public order.

While the organizers of the march indicate that more than twenty thousand people attended this Friday’s mobilization, the Cali authorities affirm that there were ten thousand.

The day

The day started from Las Banderas Park and ended in the Jairo Varela Square, so the respective road detours were made in the area of ​​the route.

The senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, accompanied the march in the capital of Valle and thanked the citizens who came out to march against what she called the “petroreformas”.

As indicated by Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, he thanked the citizens for the good conduct during these days, promoting healthy coexistence and respecting the freedom of expression of all people.

Other cities

In cities like Bogotá and Medellín, the citizens went out to march en masse.

In Bogota there were some verbal attacks by the marchers against the educators of Cauca who continue to protest in the Capitol but it did not go any further.

Likewise, in Medellín there were some alterations to public order that were quickly resolved.

According to the balance of the Police, the march in favor of the president was attended by 28,000 people, while the march against him was attended by some 47,000 citizens.

Photo: Courtesy

Comments

