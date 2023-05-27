Cali, an increasingly noisy city

Cali is becoming an increasingly noisy city.

The inhabitants of various residential areas, once quiet, today are forced to live with nightlife and gastronomic establishments that generate noise until late at night, be it because of loud music, or because of vehicles that also invade front gardens and block access to their homes, and due to fights derived from alcohol consumption.

Added to this is the noise of pets left on the balconies of residential units, which bark desperately, something that in addition to disturbing the neighbors is animal abuse.

All this leads to coexistence problems and affects emotional health and physical exhaustion for those who cannot enjoy a peaceful rest due to the noise.

Constant exposure to high levels of noise can cause stress, sleep disorders, concentration problems, hearing loss, among others.

These conditions affect people’s general well-being and can have serious long-term consequences.

Excessive noise in urban areas interferes with people’s daily activities and reduces their quality of life. It makes communication, rest, study and work difficult.

Noise negatively affects academic and work performance.

Students find it difficult to concentrate and learn in noisy environments, which can affect their academic performance.

Similarly, workers exposed to high noise levels may experience a decrease in their productivity, as noise acts as a constant distraction.

Authorities must implement effective measures to regulate and mitigate excessive noise, thus promoting healthier, more harmonious urban environments that are conducive to personal and social development.

You have to lower the volume in Cali.

