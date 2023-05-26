Cali awaits the restoration of gas service with positivity

The Transportadora de Gas Internacional (TGI) made an announcement that filled the thousands of citizens affected by the gas shortage in Santiago de Cali with positivity.

This significant notice has to do with the restoration of natural gas service, possibly, in the early hours of today, Friday, May 26.

The statement from the Ministry of Mines and Energy stated the following

“TGI begins the filling and pressurization of natural gas in its infrastructure, after the integrity tests carried out. Likewise, advances in the laying of the network with flexible pipes as a reliability option.

The facets of this improvement would start in the residential sector, Hours later, it will correspond to the commercial sector and then the industrial sector will once again have natural gas.

“The tube did not have any gas, but since last night we have been injecting and increasing the pressure, with 450 pounds, and starting at 9:30 am, we can safely inject a little bit of gas into the system,” explained Mónica Contreras, an official from T.G.I.

Reaction in Cali

In the capital of Valle del Cauca, the economic impacts of this situation affect all areas and sectors: in addition to the thousands of homes, affects more than 15,000 commercial premises adding the industrial sector of the city.

“It is very good news. We congratulate those who made it possible for a restriction that could have lasted 10 days to be reduced to 24 hours. This will make it possible for us to once again have natural gas in our homes, in industry, in services and in transportation, which allows us to overcome what would be called the gas crisis,” said Jorge Iván Ospina, mayor of Cali.

Optimism for this news reaches more than 1,200,000 natural gas users of the company Gases de Occidente (GdO), located throughout Valle del Cauca.

recommendations

1. Keep the valves of the measurement center (located next to the meter), the internal network (yellow keys located inside the house) and the gas appliances (stove, heater and others) completely closed.

2. Slowly open the metering center valve.

3. Slowly open the internal network valves.

4. Open the knob of a gas appliance and let gas out for a few seconds and close it. This operation is used to purge the pipeline.

5. Your house must have adequate ventilation. Open doors and windows.

6. Repeat the operation with the rest of the gas appliances.

7. Turn on the gas appliances and check if the flame is stable. If any do not turn on, repeat the process

