Cali City Hall delivered four of the 14 new Digital Innovation Laboratories in Cali

Cali City Hall delivered four of the 14 new Digital Innovation Laboratories in Cali

Among the works of the current Administration, the youth of Santiago de Cali will benefit in the field of free technology.

This has to do with a project led by Jorge Iván Ospina Gómez, mayor of Cali and the director of the ICT Administrative Department Teresa Cancelado, accompanied by Oscar Ortiz, president of Metro Cali, the adviser Marcela Patiño and Claudia Cepeda, director of Technological Development of Minciencias .

All have been executing the ‘Cali Unida por la Vida 2020-2023’ Development Plan, an initiative of the ‘Pure Heart’ government that contemplates within it, the modernization of the 33 Digital Innovation Points and Laboratories for access, use and use of ICT.

Thus, the first four new Digital Innovation Laboratories-LID located in communes 6, 14 and 15 have already been inaugurated; the largest of them in the south wing of the MIO Paso del Comercio station.

With 507 square meters, this is the heart of the Network of Appropriation Points (PAD) and Digital Innovation Laboratories, being the largest in the capital of Valle del Cauca.

Six innovation rooms including virtual reality, being the first space to incorporate these technologies.

There is also an innovation room for robotics with LEGOs; digital content for audio and video; innovation with robotics LEGOs WEDO 2.0 and Spike; IT training; and a meeting room and advice on procedures with the State.

With capacity for more than 90 citizens, it is intended to facilitate the articulation between citizens, academia, companies and the Government, in order to generate new knowledge and improve the quality of life of people from Cali.

The other three points are located at:

*IE El Diamante, headquarters of the Lord of Miracles.
Race 36 # 51A-02

*IE New Beat
Calle 76 # 28-20

*IE Carlos Holguín Mallarino
Calle 55A # 30B-40 El Retiro

These points have different spaces, which include Lego and Arduino rooms, audiovisual production and training, they are part, they will be available to innovate and create through ICT.

These are audiovisual production rooms, where IE children and the community in general can make videos, play and record through a 40-channel digital console.

“We have state-of-the-art technology and, best of all, they are free services. The innovation room contains Lego and Arduino methodology, so that children, young people and adolescents can work with robotics and develop those necessary skills for our city”, argued the official.

Thanks to the network services of 19 PADs and 14 LIDs and the free course program provided by the ICT Administrative Department, in 2023 more than 20,553 people, including children, youth, adults, and the elderly, have been certified in digital issues.

In addition, more than 42,000 users have been assisted in technological services such as Internet access, loan of electronic equipment, advice and procedures with the State.

