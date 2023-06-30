Cali councilor demands to investigate the person responsible for attacking a puppy in eastern Cali

Firulais’ canine arrived at the Animal Care Center of Cali in a state of shock, with bleeding; for receiving a projectile that went through the 12th vertebra of the thorax and exited through the abdomen, causing damage and a very serious injury.

After receiving that attack in the Potrero Grande neighborhood, commune 21 of Cali, this beautiful puppy currently remains hospitalized and is waiting for specialized examinations to be carried out.

In this case, the councilor, Terry Hurtado, posted a video on his Twitter social network assuring that he will file a criminal complaint in relation to investigating the subject who vilely shot ‘Firulais’, presumably, he would be a policeman.

Complaint by the Cali Councilor:

“This raises several concerns for us: was the weapon with which the shot was fired endowed or was it a private weapon? Did the weapon have a safe-conduct, was it legal? All these elements are the object of investigation”, emphasized the lobbyist of the Animalist Movement of the Valley for the Green Party.

This hypothesis motivated the mayor of the capital of the Valley to file a complaint against the alleged aggressor of the canine, who, apparently, would be a uniformed policeman who was not on duty at that moment.

Councilman Terry Hurtado recalled a similar reprehensible event that occurred last year with the dog Kiara in Candelaria; where a member of the Police was also involved in a case of violence against animals:

“It is necessary that within the Police the process of qualification and training in respect for non-human animals be strengthened. The police are precisely the first responders to acts of animal violence, and for this reason, we must have the peace of mind that all the police have sufficient sensitivity and knowledge to develop procedures, always based on respect for animals ” Hurtado added.

At the time of the attack on the canine, Liliana Sierra, director of the Special Administrative Unit for Animal Protection-UAEPA, indicated that it is approximately two years old, had no owner and it was a neighbor who took it to the CBA.

In addition, the official indicated that the clinical history and medical evidence of ‘Firulais’ were sent to the competent authorities, so that the investigation can be initiated against the person responsible for this serious case of animal abuse.

“It is a criminal case that is referred to the Prosecutor’s Office due to the seriousness of the injuries. Normally when they are serious, it means that the animals lose a part of their body, or require treatment for more than 30 days, or have serious injuries,” explained Liliana Sierra.

From the Uaepa a call is made to the public to report any situation that endangers the life, health or physical integrity of the animals that inhabit the capital of Valle del Cauca. The single service line of this organization is 318 275 01 01.

