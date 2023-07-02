Luis Angel Munoz Zuniga

Western Daily Special

Cali did have someone to write to her: Gustavo Arboleda (History of Cali), Alberto Carvajal (From conquest to liberation- Benalcázar and Caicedo y Cuero), Nicolás Ramos Hidalgo (Cali conquering city), Germán Colmenares (Cali: landowners, miners and merchants -18th century), Marco Fidel Chávez (Presence of Cali in the social history of Colombia), Edgar Vásquez (History of urban development in Cali), Luis Aurelio Ordoñez Burbano (Industries and Pioneer Businessmen Cali 1910-1945), Emiliano Díaz del Castillo (Testimony of the Act of Independence From Cali).

These writings are valuable bibliographical sources of great use for those who want to consult about the past of our city, interested parties who, by not being part of the history academy, find it difficult to access the historical archives of the municipality.

Regarding this July 3, commemorative date of the precursor declaration of the people of Cali, seventeen days anticipated that the New Granada in Santa Fe, the book by Emiliano Díaz del Castillo, reconstructs the act to fill the documentary gap due to the disappearance of the original writings at the time of the Spanish reconquest when the heroes were raided and shot.

centennial speeches

In addition to the fact that the city of Cali did have someone to write to it, it must be remembered that on the centenary of its independence there were well-known intellectuals who gave speeches on the occasion of the great date.

Also, on the occasion of the first century, the then municipal government inaugurated the Centennial Library.

The speeches were published by the Imprenta Comercial de Cali, in the first printed book of the fledgling publishing house, which later became the great Industria Carvajal.

The speakers were professors and their anniversary speeches were delivered in front of their students and members of the academy, in solemn acts inside the Republican College of Santa Librada.

“In each of the Heroes of our independence, freedom personified before whom youth is the responsible heir to the treasure they deposited.

The determined fight that they undertook is the graphic expression of the burning liberating fever that embraced their powerful brains” (Francisco Magaña, July 10, 1910, words in a solemn act in Santa Librada)

This centenary academic background, plus the bicentennial push of the student committee led by Juana Peláez and Julián Bonilla, and the association of graduates of the school, had a great impact on the Santiago de Cali District Administration, to advance the legalization of the property and announce the destination budget for its reconstruction.

Likewise, its patrimonial value and the joint strength of its leaders, managed to get the parliamentary bench of the Valley to include the works in the General Budget of the Nation.

testimonial text

The original minutes of the session of the Cali Town Hall on July 3, 1810, were confiscated and destroyed by Juan Sámano. Emiliano Díaz del Castillo, a prominent researcher and professor of history at the University of Nariño, rescued one of the five subsequent written testimonies and after confronting it with letters from Don Joaquín de Cayzedo y Cuero, he wants to demonstrate the coincidence in the will of the illustrious Cali. Díaz del Castillo published them in his book “Testimonio del Acta de Independencia de Cali”.

The author affirms that Don Joaquín de Cayzedo y Cuero, did not bet on absolute independence through an autonomous government junta, but rather invited to reaffirm obedience and adherence to the metropolis.

In a letter dated February 6, 1811, Don Joaquín de Cayzedo y Cuero, demonstrates this when he announced to the Santiago de Cali Cabildo his resignation from the position of lieutenant Governor: “I am ready to serve as long as my strength reaches me in obsequiousness of the religion, King Ferdinand the Seventh, the Homeland and this illustrious city that has decorated me and accepted my little services”.

Carvajalino approach

The historians who did write to Cali incurred controversies among themselves with their approaches.

There were authors who were supporters of the traditional caudillo history, while others investigated the socioeconomic causes of independence.

Alberto Carvajal, for example, seventy years ago (1953), published “From the conquest to the liberation Benalcázar y Cayzedo y Cuero”, a work of great recognition to Cayzedo, as an emblematic figure of independence: “Cayzedo owes the first triumph of the independent weapons obtained in Granada territory, the one of which Bolívar said that due to its extraordinary circumstances, it will always be interesting not only to the American world but also to the brave warriors of all parts of the earth: because Baraya was the arm in the action of the Under Palacé, the thought of liberating the south from the despotic rule of Tacón was entirely from Cayzedo and his companions from the Junta de Cali.

He was in those days the soul and nerve of the liberating revolution in Cauca. It is true that with him were men of heroic stature; but he was, and was until his death, the one recognized by his companions as the first among those who acted at the dawn of independence.”

New history

Germán Colmenares, who was a professor at the Universidad del Valle and a pioneer of Nueva Historia, wrote the history of Cali’s economic and social development, based on the transformation of colonial property and mining exploitation.

Colmenares, said: “It cannot be claimed, for example, that the type of connections of a port region with a metropolis are the same as those of an isolated region and subjected to the regime of an almost natural economy, or that a mining region attracts manufactured articles in the same way as a region dedicated exclusively to agriculture”.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

