The Youth program, of the Ministry of Social Welfare, has been working since last year with local youth platforms, in order to get young people to connect and have greater participation.

Currently, there are 11 Youth Platforms formed in the District, and the goal for this year is to create at least 7 more; For this reason, the program and the leaders of each one are visiting the different communes and corregimientos.

“Youth Platforms are the spaces that youth have to have greater participation; These are regulated by law and by the Youth Citizenship Statute and are part of the participation subsystem at the national level. In Cali we have a District Youth Platform and we are in the process of creating local platforms that are organized by communes; in these spaces, the convergence of all youth organizations that are within the neighborhoods of that commune is allowed; the Mayor’s Office provides support and guarantees these spaces”, expressed Natalia Campiño Valencia, leader of the Youth Program.

For Karen Julieth Cataño, president of the Comuna 16 Youth Platform, it is important that young people have more participation in these spaces.

“I want to invite all the young people of the city to be part of the platforms according to their commune so that they have experience in citizen participation and social work and get benefits from the different projects that government institutions have for us,” said the young.

The call does not have a closing date and throughout the year the creation of different platforms in the communes and corregimientos of the city is expected.

